Dubai: The Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) has partnered Emirates Steel to develop a large-scale green hydrogen project and enabling the first green steel produced in the region.
Under the agreement, TAQA and Emirates Steel will consider utilizing green hydrogen to optimize clean steel production levels. The hydrogen will enable green and low carbon steel manufacturing, saving energy while creating a sustainable and clean manufacturing process.
The MoU thus lays a strong groundwork to meet international demand for low carbon steel. “Finding commercially viable industrial-scale solutions like this is key to unlocking the potential of green hydrogen as an emerging clean energy source,” said Jasim Husain Thabet, TAQA Group CEO and Managing Director. “TAQA is uniquely well-placed in this region to combine our world-leading solar PV, water and energy know-how to unlock opportunities that work for our stakeholders.”
Green hydrogen will form a part of TAQA’s 2030 strategy for growth, which includes growing its gross power capacity from 18 GW to 30 GW in the UAE and adding up to 15 GW internationally. This increase in capacity will focus on renewable energy – particularly solar PV – to comprise more than 30 per cent of its generation portfolio by 2030.
Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, CEO of Emirates Steel, said, “Emirates Steel is a member of the world steel Climate Action Program, highlighting that the company is the first steel manufacturer in the region and one of the first 50 companies in the world to be verified for LEED documentation.”