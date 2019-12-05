A general view of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Hamdan street, Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The main indices on the UAE bourses were relatively unchanged on Thursday, as gains in real estate blue-chips were pulled back by declines in banking majors.

Both the indices shed a point each, with the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) index closing at 2,694 points, while Abu Dhabi’s ADX closed at 5,046 points.

The real estate benchmark index edged up 0.3 per cent, after Emaar Properties and Emaar Developments both gained over 0.5 per cent.

The gains from property majors were nulled after banking heavyweights index inched down 0.2 per cent.

“For the regional markets, investors will be closely following the Opec+ meeting to gauge the trajectory of oil prices to accordingly position themselves for 2020,” said Iyad Abu Hweij, managing director at Allied Investment Partners PJSC.