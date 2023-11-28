Dubai: Aster DM Healthcare - one of the biggest hospital operators in the UAE- plans to raise more than $1 billion by selling a stake in the Gulf operations, according to a statement. The step is being taken as the company splits up its Gulf and India operations.

Aster also has a sizeable presence in India, especially in the southern states and where it operates multi-specialty hospitals. It is also one of the biggest employers in the healthcare sector.

Recently, the company had spoken about evaluating a possible stake sale at its Gulf operations, and looking at ways to build up its India operations as a standalone unit.

The stake sale - to Al Fajr Capital - is subject to shareholder approval in India, regulatory compliances and other customary conditions to closing. Aster expects the transaction to close by March 2024.

Dr. Azad Moopen to remain as Chairman Dr. Azad Moopen will continue in his role as Chairman and will oversee both India and GCC businesses.



Alisha Moopen will be new Managing Director and Group CEO of the GCC business.



Dr. Nitish Shetty to continue as the CEO of the Aster business in India.

Who bought the Aster stake?

Alpha GCC Holdings Ltd. is the buyer entity and will be owned by the promoters of Aster India (which includes Dr. Azad Moopen, the founder) and funds managed by Fajr Capital Advisors.

The former will have 35 per cent and Al Fajr Capital Advisors the rest.

There had been other bidders who were interested in taking a majority stake in the Aster Gulf enterprise. "The promoters (i.e., Dr Moopen and family) 'have expressed their interest in continuing to participate in the GCC business'.

"The promoters have expressed their deep commitment to both the India and GCC geographies and shall continue to have a meaningful role both in GCC and India following the completion of the transaction," the statement added.

35 % What Aster's promoter group - Dr. Azad Moopen and family - will hold in the company after the stake sale in the GCC business. In the India operations, which is listed on the BSE, the shareholding will be 42%

Split will help with better focus

According to Dr. Moopen, “The strategic decision to segregate the India and GCC operations was based on the rationale to establish fair value for both entities, creating two pure-play geographically focused entities that are able to leverage the growth opportunities in their respective markets.

"In India, we as promoters, remain committed to our growth plans and hence had increased our stake to 42 per cent earlier this year.