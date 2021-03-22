Fundamentals remain tricky

"Most Middle Eastern markets have been doing rather well over the past few weeks, showing strong investor sentiment that things could be going back to normal soon," according to Michael Stark, Research Analyst at Exness.com. "However, there is still a lot of work to be done, and the fundamentals don't exactly look as perfect as the most optimistic investors - and speculators - might want to believe.



"One of the top companies to watch will be Saudi Aramco. Despite the company's operations being significantly disrupted by the pandemic, Saudi Aramco managed to post $49 billion in profits - one of the highest earnings of any public company worldwide.



"There will also be a lot of speculation over the Saudi and UAE jobs markets. Employment has been falling due to the pandemic, although experts confirmed in January that work conditions had improved markedly going into 2021."