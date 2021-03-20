1 of 10
President Joe Biden holds onto the hand rail as he stumbles while boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, March 19, 2021. Biden is en route to Georgia.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 10
Residents wear face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus as they exercise at DomusVi nursing home in Leganes, Spain.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 10
A woman plays with a dog as she waits for a free lunch provided by the Patronato San Jose shelter in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, March 18, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 10
Hikers view Fuego Volcano as it erupts, from atop Acatenango summit in Acatenango, Guatemala on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 10
A soldier escorts volunteers delivering boxes of donated food to people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, in San Salvador, El Salvador, Saturday, March 13, 2021. El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele created this program last year to help poor families across the country.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 10
A boy runs out from an auto dealership set ablaze during a protest by a sector of the police force known as Fantom 509 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. The dealership was looted and vandalized after officers stormed and set ablaze some police stations, freeing jailed comrades accused of participating in an alleged coup against embattled President Jovenel Moise last month.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 10
Girls practice taekwondo during a training session in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, March 1, 2021.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 10
Law enforcement officials confer outside a massage parlor following a shooting on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Shootings at massage parlors in the Atlanta area left multiple people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said Tuesday.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 10
David, last name not given, bottom, belays for Frank Driscoll at Planet Granite climbing gym during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco. The gym opened Thursday to allow ten percent capacity.
Image Credit: AP
10 of 10
New Yorkers who died during the coronavirus pandemic are projected onto the Brooklyn Bridge during a commemoration ceremony Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Brooklyn, NY.
Image Credit: AP