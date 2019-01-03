Redfearn seems intent on taking action. His most controversial proposal, which would affect the trading of hundreds of stocks for as long as two years, is a pilot programme that would limit the incentives — in the form of rebates — that exchanges pay to attract trades. Critics contend the system of access fees and rebates, for which the exchanges typically charge a stock buyer 30 cents for every 100 shares, and rebate as much as 27 cents of that fee to the seller, or vice versa — lead brokers, particularly those who cater to individual investors, to send their trades to exchanges that offer the highest rebates but not necessarily the best price.