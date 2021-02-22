Dubai: An affiliate of Bahrain-based Investcorp has taken majority stake in the data analytics firm KSM Consulting in the US.
Headquartered in Indianapolis, the firm delivers customised solutions to more than 700 private and public sector organizations, mainly in the US. This is done tapping expertise in data analytics, technology and digital transformation.
Investcorp acquired the KSM Consulting stake from Renovus Capital Partners, which will retain its minority stake in the data company. The value of the transaction has not been disclosed.
KSMC will continue to be led by CEO Mark Caswell and President John Roach after the deal gets through. In the past three years, it has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40 per cent, pro forma for acquisitions.
In the recent past, Investcorp had focussed on boosting its real estate portfolio in the US, especially in commercial property. Another geography that the Bahrain company had been expanding into was China, especially in tech and healthcare, and other Asian markets.