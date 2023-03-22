Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company (Tadweer) has signed an MoU with the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, to explore investment opportunities in the waste management sector.
The two parties aim to explore partnerships and potential investment opportunities between the public and private sectors in both countries. They will also organise training and awareness initiatives in the waste management sector.
“This partnership comes as part of our efforts to developing joint solutions, exchange knowledge and expertise based on world-class studies and research, and build upon the success stories and initiatives of both countries,” said Eng. Ali Al Dhaheri, CEO of Tadweer.
Dr. Yousef Al-Shawarbeh, Mayor of Amman, said: “The agreement reflects our ongoing efforts to collaborate with entities in the private sector to develop solid waste management projects.”