A British businessman, friend of Mike Lynch and a witness in the long-running legal battle with Hewlett Packard (HP), Jonathan Bloomer, 70, has worked in the finance industry for five decades.

In his role as chairman of Morgan Stanley’s London-based investment banking subsidiary, Bloomer is non-executive chairman of both Morgan Stanley International, which covers markets outside the US, and Hiscox, a UK-based insurer that does business on the Lloyd’s of London insurance marketplace.

Bloomer has led the Wall Street giant Morgan Stanley International’s European business since 2018, and was named to lead Hiscox’s board last year. Lynch appointed Bloomer to Autonomy’s board of directors in 2010, where he served as chairman of the audit committee at the time of the HP deal. Bloomer testified for the defense at Lynch’s trial.

50 year career

He began his career at the now-defunct American accounting firm Arthur Andersen, working there for 20 years from 1974 to 1994.

Bloomer then spent the next ten years at Prudential, an insurance firm based in the UK, holding senior roles, eventually becoming the firm’s finance chief and later its chief executive officer until 2005.

He left after clashing with shareholders over a decision to raise money through a rights offer to help fund expansion in the UK instead of Asia.

A seasoned board director, Bloomer has also held several other roles since 2005 alongside his chairman roles at Morgan Stanley and Hiscox, including chairing UK-based legal business DWF Group and a property company SDL Group Holdings, which previously owned mortgage network Stonebridge. His final executive role was as an Operating Partner at global alternative investment firm Cerberus.