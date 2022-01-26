Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, on Wednesday launched X-Cube. The new entity will manage the market maker fund at Dubai Financial market
XCube was launched to increase the competitiveness of DFM and strengthen Dubai’s financial activity in 2022.
In November 2021, , Dubai announced plans to launch a Dh 2 billion market-maker fund to boost trading on its stock market.
Issa Kazim was appointed chairman of the Board of Directors of XCube.