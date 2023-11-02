Dubai: Dubai headquartered Al Ansari Financial Services has issued its first dividend since its IPO in April, with shareholders to get Dh300 million at 4 fils a share. The second payment, a ‘minimum’ of Dh300 million, for the full-year 2023 will be made in April.
The currency exchange company’s stock has been trading 10 per cent higher than the IPO price. "We believe that this approval reflects our commitment to ensuring consistent returns and long-term value for our shareholders," said Rashed Ali Al Ansari, Group CEO.
