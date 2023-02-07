Riyadh: Saudi Arabia is considering borrowing more in currencies besides the dollar this year as it focuses on refinancing to reduce the portion of outstanding floating-rate debt.

“We are not done with interest-rate risk,” Hani Al Medaini, CEO of the country’s National Debt Management Center said in an interview. “That’s why we were so fast to issue given the positive momentum in the market we witnessed at the beginning of 2023.”

Despite expecting to record another budget surplus in 2023, Saudi Arabia raised $10 billion from a bond sale in early January in the biggest emerging-market sovereign deal in almost three years. Soaring crude prices helped push the government’s finances into the black for the first time in nearly a decade last year.

The kingdom had already pre-funded about 48 billion riyals ($12.8 billion) of its refinancing needs for this year, and January’s bond sale means it’s done most of the borrowing it planned to do in 2023. Still, the government is looking at different borrowing options including euro or other international currencies, and also green bonds, said Al Medaini.

Any further issuance would be “subject to market conditions,” he said. The Saudi government will also look at borrowing to “expedite the execution of the vision 2030 objectives” of diversifying the economy of the world’s largest oil exporter.

Fixed-rate debt will make up about 90 per cent of government borrowing by the end of the year as the debt office looks to lock rates now in expectation of further increases, according to Al Medaini.

At the end of last year fixed rate debt made up about 85 per cent of all borrowing, he said.

“We are having a very strong position when it comes to absorbing the high interest rate environment,” said Al Medaini. But “we will not sit and enjoy that position, we’ll continue to enhance it further.”