Dubai: The track laying at the railhead in Saih Shuaib, towards Abu Dhabi and Dubai is underway, setting the stage for further expansion of the UAE National Rail network.
It was inaugurated by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court and Chairman of Etihad Rail. He took on an inspection train designated for supervision and inspection of construction works, from the starting point of track laying in Saih Shuaib towards both Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
During the 10 kilometre journey reaching Al Maha Forest, he was briefed on Etihad Rail’s procedures and measures to protect the natural habitat and wildlife during the implementation of the project within the forest, including the development of bridges, culverts and animal crossings.