It will improve air transportation and freight access, reduce customs processing time, provide convenience, and allow businesses to grow in the region.

The MoU was signed by Sheikh Mohammed H. F. Al-Thani, CEO of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ), and Patrick Moebel, President and CEO of FedEx Logistics, in a ceremony held on the sidelines of their participation in the Qatar Economic Forum.

Al-Thani said, “The collaboration between QFZ and FedEx Logistics will help accelerate the flow of goods and strengthen supply chains, benefitting economies on a global scale”. He added, “The FedEx Logistics investment in QFZ reflects a shared commitment to growth and innovation within the logistics sector. The collaboration leverages FedEx’s world-class expertise and global network and will undoubtedly contribute to highlighting Qatar as a preferred business destination.”

Located at the heart of the Gulf at the intersection of three continents, and with access to 60 per cent of the world’s population within eight hours of flying time and five days of sailing time, Qatar’s freight and logistics market has been growing steadily.

“The regional facility in QFZ will enable us to better serve our customers not just in the region between Asia and Europe, but also around the world,” said Patrick Moebel, President and CEO of FedEx Logistics.