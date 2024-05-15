Doha: Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) and FedEx Logistics have inked a pact to establish a regional logistics facility in the country’s free zones, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday. This strategic facility will be located at Ras Bufontas Free Zone, adjacent to Hamad International Airport and Qatar Airways, and include a new logistics office.
The new facility will help continue to support FedEx Logistics’ expansion with seamless integration into the FedEx global network. The company said it will serve as a key gateway for international cargo transition in the region between Asia and Europe.
It will improve air transportation and freight access, reduce customs processing time, provide convenience, and allow businesses to grow in the region.
The MoU was signed by Sheikh Mohammed H. F. Al-Thani, CEO of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ), and Patrick Moebel, President and CEO of FedEx Logistics, in a ceremony held on the sidelines of their participation in the Qatar Economic Forum.
Al-Thani said, “The collaboration between QFZ and FedEx Logistics will help accelerate the flow of goods and strengthen supply chains, benefitting economies on a global scale”. He added, “The FedEx Logistics investment in QFZ reflects a shared commitment to growth and innovation within the logistics sector. The collaboration leverages FedEx’s world-class expertise and global network and will undoubtedly contribute to highlighting Qatar as a preferred business destination.”
Located at the heart of the Gulf at the intersection of three continents, and with access to 60 per cent of the world’s population within eight hours of flying time and five days of sailing time, Qatar’s freight and logistics market has been growing steadily.
“The regional facility in QFZ will enable us to better serve our customers not just in the region between Asia and Europe, but also around the world,” said Patrick Moebel, President and CEO of FedEx Logistics.
Kami Viswanathan, President of FedEx Express Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa, said, “With the establishment of the FedEx Logistics regional facility in Qatar’s Free Zones, we are not only enhancing our global network but also reaffirming our commitment to Qatar’s burgeoning role in cross-border trade and supporting the growth of the state’s national economy.”