Athens: Traders are starting to bet on swings in the pound next month as the race to replace UK Prime Minister Theresa May kicks off.

The Conservative Party leadership contest has caught the attention of options traders as May’s successor is likely to define the course of Brexit.

With May expected to agree a timetable for her own departure in June after a final attempt to get her Brexit bill through Parliament, buying protection against currency swings is getting more expensive.

“It likely reflects more political uncertainty in the UK,” said Lee Hardman, a currency strategist at MUFG Bank Ltd. “If the withdrawal agreement fails to pass again, as appears likely, then it is likely to fire the gun on the process to change the Conservative leadership.”

The pound was the most volatile currency among peers for most of this year, before bets on short-term swings collapsed last month after the European Union pushed back the Brexit deadline until October. Volatility is now picking up again, with a gauge of one-month implied swings leading gains to a two-week high of 7.73 per cent.