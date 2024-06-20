Abu Dhabi: With the opening of the Silal Agri-Food and Technology Company, one of UAE’s largest food distribution facilities at Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) was launched on Thursday, as part of a wider move to enhance supply chain efficiency and boost food security in Abu Dhabi.

The facility include warehouses and food storage platforms on an area of more than 41,000 square meters, with more than 36,800 storage platforms and advanced cold rooms to preserve foodstuffs. The project was completed after equipping these warehouses with the latest technologies, infrastructure, and loading platforms consisting of 36 sea berths and loading points.

As it also aims to serve as a major food distribution hub and optimise transportation logistics through a 38-dock loading area, the KEZAD project will look to further better food distribution efficiency, while expanding trade opportunities, and strengthening supply chain operations in Abu Dhabi.

The opening of the new warehouse facility also aims to support food networks by delivering cost-effective solutions to suppliers, retailers and stakeholders worldwide. With its technology, re-export and repacking capabilities, the KEZAD warehouse facility will look to address potential supply chain disruptions and manage the evolving challenges of food distribution.

With the aim to collaborate with local food suppliers in the UAE to enhance production, and ensure continuous access to nutrition, the project also facilitates sustainable partnership opportunities with local retailers, distributors and global manufacturers to ensure the retail and wholesale supply of all essential food products.