Pipes containing oil stand at the North Pier terminal of Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia . Image Credit: Bloomberg

London

Oil steadied after rallying almost 8% in three days as investors weighed the risks of a supply disruption in the Middle East against concerns over the global economy and demand.

Futures were little changed near $58 a barrel in New York. President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Monday, while also asking in a tweet why the US is protecting the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important oil choke-point. Iran said the US move has shut the path to a diplomatic solution.

Oil has jumped more than 10% since mid-June as rising tension between the US and Iran spurs fears of disruptions to global energy flows or even outright war. That has reversed a decline driven by the escalating trade conflict between Washington and Beijing. A planned meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, and a gathering of Opec and allied producers days later in Vienna, may provide fresh direction for the market.

“The geopolitical risk premium is partly offset by another stand-off, namely between the US and China,” said Tamas Varga, an analyst at PVM Oil Associates Ltd. in London.

West Texas Intermediate for August delivery slipped 5 cents to $57.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 10:50am. London time.

Brent for August settlement slid 17 cents to $64.69 a barrel on London’s ICE Futures Europe Exchange, extending Monday’s decline. The benchmark crude contract traded at a premium of $6.82 to WTI.