Crude futures rose as much as 0.6 per cent in New York

Singapore: Oil extended gains above $60 (Dh220.38) a barrel on signs the world’s second-largest economy is stabilising, and as investors hope for a breakthrough in US-China trade talks that will resume this week.

Crude futures rose as much as 0.6 per cent in New York, after capping their strongest quarter since 2009. China’s manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), the first official economic gauge for March, eased worries over the global economic outlook and boosted sentiment across financial markets.

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He is set to travel to Washington to meet US negotiators from Wednesday, as well as have a sit-down with President Donald Trump.

Oil rallied 32 per cent in the first quarter as Saudi Arabia led the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its allies in squeezing supplies to prevent a glut. The trade war between the world’s two biggest economies and signs of slowing global economic growth has limited further gains.

“There is bullish sentiment around on economic growth after some pretty good China data over the weekend and oil is probably following the equity markets,” said Jeffrey Halley, a Singapore-based senior market analyst at Oanda Asia Pacific Ltd. If there’s a breakthrough in the trade talks, “we should see another leg up again,” he said.

West Texas Intermediate for May delivery gained 35 cents to $60.49 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 12.17pm in Singapore. The contract rose 1.4 per cent to $60.14 on Friday. It climbed the most since June 2009 last quarter.

Brent for June settlement was 0.8 per cent higher at $68.12 on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The global benchmark crude was at a premium of $7.47 to WTI.

China’s manufacturing purchasing managers index recorded its biggest increase since 2012 last month, exceeding all estimates by economists. Asian equity investors celebrated the data Monday morning, pushing a key benchmark to its highest level since October.