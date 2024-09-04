Four weeks after US stocks buckled amid a global flight from risk assets, chipmakers touched off another bout of equities selling when a pair of industry analysts rekindled worries that the mania surrounding artificial intelligence had gone too far.

Nvidia Corp. shares got zapped by 9.5 per cent, wiping out $278.9 billion in the biggest loss of value ever for a US stock. It is now down 14 per cent in the three sessions since it reported earnings that failed to live up to lofty expectations. All 30 members of the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sank at least 5.4 per cent, with On Semiconductor, KLA Corp. and Monolithic Power Systems Inc. down more than 9 per cent. The Nasdaq 100 sank almost 3.2 per cent.

There were other reasons for the bleak start to what is historically a volatile month for stocks. Worries about China's growth shook commodities markets from oil to copper. US manufacturing data came in light and showed an uptick in prices paid, a potentially worrying sign for inflation hawks. But most catalyzing for the tech rout were the fresh warnings that AI's promise to rewire global economies was far from being realized, making it hard to justify lofty valuations.

That was the gist of views expressed in separate commentaries from JPMorgan Asset Management and BlackRock Investment Institute. Michael Cembalest, chairman of market and investment strategy at JPAM, warned that spending on AI won't be justified unless demand for AI services from companies outside of tech starts to increase. For Jean Boivin head of BlackRock Investment, "patience is needed" before AI takes off, a process of "years, not quarters."

Those warnings, of course, aren't new. Alphabet Inc. shares got hit in July after it reported a spike in AI spending with no promise of a commensurate bump in profits, prompting a rotation out of big tech. But the two latest cautions landed in a market that rallied to just short of records in late August, largely on the promise that the US economy won't crater before the Federal Reserve delivers rate cuts later this month.

"Are we actually going to stick this soft landing, or are we going to get some type of a report later this week that shows unemployment is starting to rise substantially?" said Brian Mulberry, client portfolio manager at Zacks Investment Management. "That's where you're starting to see a lot of this volatility coincide, and it's just hitting the most overvalued sectors first, and people are starting to look for actual earnings growth, real revenues on the balance sheet. And more importantly than anything, really stable forward guidance."

The Cboe Voalitlity Index jumped above 20 as the S&P 500 dropped more than 2 per cent, with all but two sectors lower. Like in early August, the selloff spread to other assets. Oil sank 4 per cent and Treasury yields dropped as investors sought havens.

The damage done in the chip sector was extensive, with the Philadelphia semiconductor index dropping the most since March 2020. Intel Corp., whose shares are the second-worst performing in the Philadelphia semiconductor index this year, fell 8.8 per cent. Chip equipment maker Applied Materials Inc. fell 7 per cent. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's biggest contract manufacturer of chips, dropped roughly the same.

Alphabet, Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc. lost at least 1.9 per cent as the pain spread to the biggest tech companies looking to reshape the economy with AI.

"Outside of the big tech companies buying among themselves, we haven't really seen AI spread out across the economy," Paul Nolte, market strategist and senior wealth manager at Murphy & Sylvest Wealth Management, said. "There's still a big question about the ROI from all this spending. And if you go back to the dot-com era, the first winners of the internet weren't always the final winners. We're not yet at a place, in terms of valuations, where I'd want to buy this dip."

While the Aug. 5 market rout rattled investors around the globe, equities bounced back almost immediately, adding more than 5 per cent through the end of the month. Nvidia itself was among the leaders of that rebound, but as the Fed signaled unequivocally that it intends to cut rates, the rally was especially broad.

The near-term calendar promises some key economic data releases, especially Friday's US payrolls report, that will solidify bets on the Fed's path. But traders will have to wait three weeks for confirmation.