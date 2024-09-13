Dubai: Qualcomm Technologies and Aramco Digital announce the world’s first processors with built-in support for 5G in the 450MHz spectrum.
These processors are set to transform 5G connectivity and coverage by integrating these capabilities into a single unit. They promise to deliver extensive and reliable coverage, essential for connecting millions of smart edge devices, according to a press release.
The announcement took place during the third Global AI Summit in Saudi Arabia.
This comprehensive approach aims to optimise performance and expedite the development of 450MHz-enabled IoT devices, such as industrial handhelds and rugged smartphones.
Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager of technology planning and edge solutions at Qualcomm Technologies, noted that this milestone was achieved through their collaboration with Aramco Digital, as reported by AlArabiya News.