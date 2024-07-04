Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE shared on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account that the car market, which aspires to be the largest in the world, will cover an area of 20 million square feet.

Sheikh Maktoum oversaw the signing of the deal between Dubai Municipality Director General Dawood Abdul Rahman Al-Hajiri and DP World's CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem. Image Credit: Sheikh Maktoum/ X

“Under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the oversight of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, today we witnessed the signing of a partnership agreement between Dubai Municipality and DP World to develop the largest and best car market in the world in Dubai, covering an area of 20 million square feet,” he shared on X.

"The new market will offer innovative government and banking services and will be connected to global markets through DP World's network," shared Sheikh Maktoum.

"It will host major events and specialized conferences in the automotive world, making it a global destination for car enthusiasts," he added.

By increasing the market's capacity, increasing its current sales, and connecting it to 77 ports worldwide managed by DP World, Dubai aims to accelerate the achievement of the ambitious objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 with the new car market. Dubai's D33 agenda seeks to double the size of the Emirate's economy and transform it into one of the top three economic cities by 2033, said Sheikh Maktoum.