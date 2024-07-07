1 of 10
Law enforcement members watch as the Thompson fire burns over Lake Oroville in Oroville, California on July 2, 2024. A heatwave is sending temperatures soaring resulting in red flag fire warnings throughout the state.
Image Credit: AFP
People gather near the Hudson River during the annual Macy’s Independence Day fireworks show as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey, on July 4, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP
A sandal is pictured where a stampede killed at least 116 people during a religious gathering in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh state, India on July 3, 2024. At least 116 people were crushed to death in a stampede at an overcrowded Hindu religious gathering in northern India on July 2, government officials said, the worst such tragedy in more than a decade.
Image Credit: AFP
SDRF and NDRF personnel with a sniffer dog conduct a search operation after a child reportedly fell into a stormwater drain following heavy rainfall, at Jyoti Nagar in Guwahati on Saturday, July 6, 2024. The child has been missing from the area since Thursday evening.
Image Credit: ANI
The eruption of the Mount Etna volcano on July 4, 2024 in Sicily. Catania airport in Sicily announced its closure due to an eruption of Mount Etna, the largest active volcano in Europe, whose ashes fell on the airspace and the surrounding area.
Image Credit: AFP
A visitor takes a photograph at the Sky Deck KL Tower in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
A woman and her dog at the beach after Hurricane Beryl made landfall in Tulum, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, on Friday, July 5, 2024. Beryl pummeled Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula with tree-toppling gusts and flooding rains, weakening slightly as it came ashore after leaving a trail of destruction through the Caribbean this week.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
Children wearing traditional costumes posse for a picture at the Temple of Heaven in Beijing on July 3, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP
Cyclists (L-R) Italy's Samuele Zoccarato, Austria's Michael Gogl, Norway's Andre Drege, the Netherland's Oscar Riesebeek and Germany's Jonas Rapp ride in a partly snow-covered mountain area during the 4th stage from St. Johann Alpendorf to Kals am Großglockner (151,7 km) of the 2024 Tour of Austria on July 6, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP
An air tanker drops fire retardant over a house during the Toll fire in Calistoga, California on July 2, 2024. A heatwave is sending temperatures soaring resulting in red flag fire warnings throughout the state.
Image Credit: AFP