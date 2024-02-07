Dubai: National Bonds announced a revamp of its rewards program on Wednesday, opening up major prize-winning opportunities for all savers and members.
The UAE savings and investment company’s latest rewards program allows members to win prizes of up to Dh35.5 million.
Participants could win from a variety of prizes including 16 luxury cars (four of which are earmarked for Emirati savers), an iPhone every day for a total of 365 devices and other monthly rewards.
Savers also stand a chance to win up to Dh2 million every quarter. The new rewards also offers specialised chances of winning for regular savers, digital savers, and prestige members.
Khawla Hassan, one of the Emirati Millionaire winners at National Bonds, said: “I’ve always been interested in saving, but never had the right guidance. Then I was introduced to National Bonds, and it made savings much easier and gave me a push. Winning the 1 million grand prize wasn’t just an unexpected joyful surprise, it showed me what’s possible. I’m feeling grateful and so blessed to have reached a place of financial security for myself and my loved ones.”
Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group CEO of National Bonds said: “Through ongoing engagement and feedback from our valued customers, we have upgraded the 2024 rewards program with an enticing array of prizes accessible to our customers. We are always looking for innovative ways to reinforce and reward good saving habits.
“At National Bonds, we are working tirelessly to help everyone secure their financial future. Our commitment to fostering a robust savings culture remains unwavering, and the exciting 2024 rewards program is a testament to our dedication to long-term financial success for our customers.”
The number of savers who registered increased by more than four times (369 per cent) from 2022 to 2023.
Since its inception in 2006, National Bonds rewarded grand prizes of Dh1 million each to 216 winners and distributed over Dh761 million worth of prizes.