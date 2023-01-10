Dubai: Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co has struck a deal with US-based biotech company National Resilience to further advance the UAE’s life sciences ecosystem through biopharma manufacturing, it said on Tuesday.
Through a development agreement, Mubadala will establish a new manufacturing facility, in which Resilience will operate and manufacture biopharmaceutical-related products out of the UAE. The range of therapeutics will be used to treat complex diseases such as cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory and autoimmune disorders. “The Abu Dhabi-based facility will be the first Goods Manufacturing Practice (GMP) biopharma facility in the UAE as well as the first of its kind in the region to manufacture essential life sciences products for advanced biologics,” Mubadala said in a statement.
“We are actively investing in innovation and firmly believe that, by strengthening Abu Dhabi’s national life sciences ecosystem, we are building a future-focused, sustainable and knowledge-based economy for the UAE,” said Badr Al-Olama Executive Director, UAE Investment Platform at Mubadala. “Through this agreement, Mubadala and its group companies will unlock further opportunities for growth within the life sciences ecosystem, and alongside our key partners, will play an instrumental role in establishing a state-of-the-art biopharma campus that will secure the region’s supply chain from Abu Dhabi.”
The partnership with Resilience also follows the recent announcement of Mubadala Health and G42 Healthcare joining forces into a new, first-of-its-kind integrated healthcare technology company.
National Resilience is an established biotechnology company headquartered in California in the United States of America that is building a network of high-tech, end-to-end manufacturing solutions with the aim of ensuring that the existing and future needs for complex medicines are met quickly, safely and at scale. The US-based company will provide manufacturing, technology and operational expertise to the Abu Dhabi facility, and integrate it as a node within its global network of facilities.