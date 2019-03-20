Mumbai: Indian equities closed mixed with traders cautious ahead of a public holiday and a US interest rate decision. Key stock indexes had gained in the previous seven days to more than six-month highs.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex swung at least twelve times between losses and gains before ending the day up 0.1 percent at 38,386.75 in Mumbai. The NSE Nifty 50 Index fell 0.1 percent to 11,521.05. The markets will be closed tomorrow for a holiday.