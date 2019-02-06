Slack said in January that 10 million people use its service every day. It said last year that 3 million of those people pay for its premium version of the software. Slack faces competition from Microsoft Corp.’s Teams product, which is free, but it has also prevailed over other rivals. Last year, Atlassian Corp. said it was shutting down HipChat, a similar workplace messaging product, and encouraging its customers to migrate to Slack. Atlassian sold HipChat’s assets to Slack.