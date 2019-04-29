DUBAI: Majid Al Futtaim, a UAE-based developer and operator of shopping malls, has hired banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential issue of US dollar-denominated “green” Islamic bonds, or sukuk, a document issued by one of the banks showed on Monday.

The proceeds of the sukuk — which will have a maturity ranging between seven and 10 years — will be used to finance and a portfolio of so-called “green projects”, the document said.