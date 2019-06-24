Kuwait City: MSCI Inc. will probably upgrade Kuwaiti equities to its main emerging-market index this week, which could trigger $2.8 billion of inflows from passive funds, according to the head of the nation’s stock exchange.

“We have ticked all the boxes that are required by MSCI,” Mohammad Al Osaimi, the acting chief executive officer of Boursa Kuwait, said in an interview on Sunday. “We have also offered international investors additional services and products they were looking for and some changes in bylaws they requested. We have touched base with them on our roadshows. We saw a comfortable response.”

The New York-based index compiler, whose emerging-market group of indexes has about $1.8 trillion of assets tied to it, will announce on June 25 whether it’s lifting the country from its current frontier classification. The decision will become public shortly after 10:30pm Central European Summer Time.

This is significant for the Gulf nation and its $98 billion stock market, which is similar in size to those of Ireland and New Zealand. Local authorities have been tying to modernise trading infrastructure and attract foreign investors in the past few years. The exchange was upgraded by FTSE Russell less than one year ago. The main Kuwaiti index rose 0.6 per cent as of 10am local time, extending its gain this year to 21 per cent.

Kuwait’s reforms include segregating stocks based on size and liquidity, and separating shares that hardly trade in comparison to the biggest and most liquid names, primarily banks.

In neighbour Saudi Arabia, MSCI’s inclusion of shares in the emerging-market gauge is expected to lead to about $11 billion of inflows once fully implemented, according to estimates by the Saudi stock exchange.