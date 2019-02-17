In other stocks, Gulf Finance House closed 1.30 per cent higher at Dh0.933. Dubai Islamic Bank closed 0.20 pe rcent higher at Dh5.06. Air Arabia extended losses for another session, closing 1.08 per cent lower at Dh0.92. “Air Arabia’s misfortune brought by its exposure to Abraaj led the stock to its bottom limit in the early hours only to slightly recover later as investors sold off the stock not only on the back of the impairment posted but also discounted the fact the airline wouldn’t be paying dividends based on their current cash position,” Issam Kassabieh, Senior Financial Analyst at Menacorp said.