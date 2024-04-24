Mohammed Alardhi, Executive Chairman of Investcorp, said: "This commitment by CIC, one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, is a testament to Investcorp's unparalleled franchise in the GCC and reinforces the trust placed in the firm's global platform and teams. We are looking forward to building on this relationship and growing our partnership in the future."

Dr. Bin Qi, EVP and Deputy CIO of CIC, said: "As one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, CIC has been actively investing in both developed and emerging economies. During the past couple of years, we have built several bilateral funds with leading financial institutions to facilitate industrial cooperation between China and major economies in the world. We are working closely with Investcorp to build a similar bilateral fund to strengthen financial and industrial ties between China and GCC countries."