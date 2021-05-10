Dubai: Dubai’s digital business set up platform ‘Invest in Dubai’ generated 3,464 commercial licenses since going live, together creating 9,181 jobs.
The portal, which launched in February, offers commercial licensing services as part of which over 15 government permits and approvals can be obtained without the need to visit any service centre. It also offers value-added services that support businesses in launching projects.
Nearly 50 per cent of the licenses were for project management services, technical works and maintenance, as well as social media marketing services, among others. “IID assists businesses in searching for opportunities, registering trade names, getting initial approvals to issue a license; ensuring all government requirements are met; and obtaining trade licenses,” said Sami Al Qamzi, Director-General of Dubai Economy.
“According to the latest data, the total number of business registration and licensing transactions on the platform has reached 5,747.”
Other services include opening a bank account with Emirates NBD and Commercial Bank of Dubai. The platform also provides initial approval, reservation of a trade name, issuance of instant licences, Dubai SME licences, Intelaq licences and DED Trader licences, in addition to an electronic Memorandum of Association and the renewal of commercial licences.