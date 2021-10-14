India got foreign inflows of $134.4 million into stocks so far in October, on top of $445.8 million in the quarter ended September. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Mumbai: Indian shares were at record highs on Thursday and on course to finish the holiday-shortened week around 2 per cent higher, powered by gains in technology stocks following upbeat results from top firms Infosys and Wipro. The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.67 per cent at 18,283.65, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.62 per cent to 61,120.29 by 04:35 GMT. (Indian markets will be closed on Friday.)

Both indexes had scaled record peaks on Wednesday and have clocked gains this week, aided by factors such as the central bank assuring enough liquidity, easing inflation and news around an emergency nod for a COVID-19 vaccine for kids. On Thursday, IT stocks drove gains, with the Nifty IT index rising 3.19 per cent and on track for its best session in three months. Earlier this week, the sub-index eked out losses after analysts flagged indications of moderating deal wins and margin pressure at Tata Consultancy Services.

“Infosys, Wipro results are strong and hopes of strong growth in the sector have now been revived and there’s buying interest in IT stocks,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Securities in Mumbai.

The country’s No.2 IT services firm, Infosys, rose 4.4 per cent to a near three-week high after it forecast revenue to rise between 16.5 per cent and 17.5 per cent in the financial year to March 2022. Smaller rival Wipro Ltd hit a record high and was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index after a near 19 per cent rise in quarterly consolidated net profit.