Tawazun will enforce the execution of the Tawazun Economic Program in the defense sector

Tawazun Economic Council (Tawazun) is mandated to manage the procurements and contracts of the UAE Armed Forces and Abu Dhabi Police. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has issued a resolution appointing Tawazun Economic Council (Tawazun) to manage the procurements and contracts of the UAE Armed Forces and Abu Dhabi Police.

The resolution also mandates Tawazun to enforce the execution of the Tawazun Economic Program in the defense and security sectors.

As part of its new remit, Tawazun Economic Council is responsible for managing the procurement and acquisition process of the UAE Armed Forces and Abu Dhabi Police, covering the administrative, technical, contractual, legal and financial aspects, in addition to following up and supervising their execution.

“This resolution will help us boost our collective efforts to enhance the UAE’s defense capabilities and achieve its strategic priorities through adopting international best practices in contract and procurement management,” said Matar Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense.

The responsibilities also include approving and awarding projects and contracts, and undertaking relevant executive procedures on contracting and related matters.

Tawazun is also in charge of preparing, managing, implementing, and allocating budget for procurement, and appearing before the concerned entities on all matters related to the financial aspects of procurement.

The mandate also includes registering suppliers and reviewing their requests, as well as revising and developing legislations and policies related to organizing procurement to keep pace with the latest industry developments and best practices.

Furthermore, Tawazun is tasked with carrying out quality assurance activities with the aim of continuous improvement and addressing various stakeholder needs, challenges and complaints.