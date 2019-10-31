An Emirates NBD branch along Al Wasl Road in Dubai. The bank announced Thursday that the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD) has committed to its pro rata proportion of new shares being issued Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Staff report

Dubai: Emirates NBD announced on Thursday that the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD) has committed to subscribe for its pro rata proportion of the total number of new shares to be issued through a rights issue.

The bank had announced on October 17 its rights issue to raise up to Dh6.45 billion.

“ICD being the principal shareholder in Emirates NBD holding approximately 55.76 per cent of the issued share capital of Emirates NBD, fully supports the rights issue and has agreed to exercise its rights to subscribe for its pro rata proportion of the total number of new shares to be issued,” the bank said in an emailed statement.