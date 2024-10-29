Europe's largest bank said Tuesday that it would repurchase up to $3 billion shares. Third-quarter pretax profit rose 9.9 per cent from a year earlier to $8.48 billion, beating estimates, according to a statement.

The buyback follows last week's unveiling of HSBC's biggest revamp in at least a decade that would see the merger of its global commercial and investment banking units. The move also included a wider geographical overhaul that would make Hong Kong and the UK standalone units and fold Asia Pacific and the Middle East into an Eastern regional division.

"We delivered another good quarter, which shows that our strategy is working," Chief Executive Officer Georges Elhedery said in a statement, presiding over his first set of financial results since taking the helm at the British lender on Sept. 2. "There was strong revenue growth and good performances in wealth and wholesale transaction banking."

HSBC has already handed $34.4 billion to shareholders in the past 18 months, much of it in the form of stock buybacks, which have become one of the bank's preferred ways to distribute capital to its investors. Despite this, the stock has performed relatively modestly compared to other UK banks, such as Barclays Plc.