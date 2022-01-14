Abu Dhabi: Negotiations between the UK and the GCC on a free trade agreement should reach conclusion in a "relatively short time", a British lawmaker said.

Liam Fox, a member of the British Parliament, who previously served as UK's secretary for defense and also for international trade, said that negotiations with the GCC are "quite far advanced". "The GCC is one of the biggest trading partners already with the UK. But if we can look at ways of reducing any barriers to trade, whether that's in goods or services, that of course is another step towards the liberalisation and the opening of the global trade that we all want to see."

Fox was leading a delegation from the UK Abraham Accords Group to the UAE. Giving a timeframe for when the overall agreement could be reached is almost "impossible to say," as it has a parliamentary process to go through as well, Fox said.

"Getting an agreement between the governments is only a part of it. Britain [has not passed] its own legislation on trade for a very long time, since before we joined the European Union, so we are kind of feeling our own way through these parliamentary processes. What's key to that is there is a willingness on both sides to do it and that very often is the most important determinant of the timescale."

"Britain's trade with Europe went back to pre-Brexit levels about May or June [2021], but trade with the rest of the world remains disrupted because the global supply chains are disrupted. I think it would be sometime in 2022 before we can assess what global trade looks like."

Joint action on economy

The British lawmaker also called on global players to take a joint action on removing any impediments to trade to get the global economy moving. "We frankly need the big economies to open up to ensure that developing countries and smaller economies are able to trade freely with the world's biggest markets."