Abu Dhabi: Emirates Stallions Group has taken stakes in two interiors firms, to hold 60 per cent in Vision Factory, one of the biggest furniture and joinery production facility in the UAE, and 45 per cent in Decovision, an interior design and engineering services provider.
“These acquisitions come as part of our effort to continue expanding ESG revenues beyond engineering and construction,” said Matar Suhail Ali Al Yabhouni Aldhaheri, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi firm. “The indoor spaces design and product manufacturing will play a significant step in our growth strategy while revolutionizing the design experience in the local market.”
Vision Furniture and Decoration Factory, founded in 2003, operates a 24,000 square metre facility in Abu Dhabi, employing over 550 workers. The business recently expanded through the addition of upholstery production.
Decovision has been working towards meeting the fast-growing demand for professional interior solutions, with a strong focus on engineering and project execution. The company has over 60 engineers and a factory in Mussafah, Abu Dhabi.
“Given the global supply challenges, domestic products are in higher demand than ever,” said Aldhaheri of ESG, which is part of the IHC conglomerate. “We see a strategic market growth move with the acquisition of two leading brands, which will create a comprehensive quality solution for designs and furnishings that is inclusive and accessible to the local market.”