Dubai: Emirates General Petroleum Corporation, Emarat, announced the launch of ‘Project Landmark’ on Saturday. Through ‘Project Landmark’, companies and brands will have a unique opportunity to secure naming rights for Emarat's service stations, which are strategically located in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.
It will also allow them to integrate their business models within these service stations, driving customer happiness and satisfaction to new heights.
Project Landmark, which was launched at an official ceremony held at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, represents a new model for strategic partnerships between Emarat and its
The project, the firm said, provides an innovative business platform for companies to reach customers and deliver valuable services that meet the high standards of excellence set by the UAE.
Eng. Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, Director General of Emarat, said, “We are proud to launch this strategic project, which positions Emarat as a pioneer in adopting an innovative customer-centric model based on scientific research and feasibility studies. This project underscores our commitment to serving the UAE and elevating the presence of its business community.”
Emarat stations cater to over 8,000 vehicles daily, offering services such as refueling, vehicle maintenance, and various facilities including ablution facilities, mosques, and restaurants.
With a network of more than 139 service stations across the UAE, Emarat’s latest announcement offers companies the chance to increase their brand visibility via Emarat’s stations and integrated platforms.
“Project Landmark goes beyond being just a commercial venture as it represents a strategic ecosystem that establishes a unique partnership model where customers are prioritized and recognized as key contributors to our success, as well as important economic and investment players that boost the attractiveness of Dubai and the UAE. The project places Emarat at the forefront of oil and gas companies in the UAE and the wider region”, Al Shamsi added.