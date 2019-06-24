Spotify. Image Credit: Reuters

Creandum, an early investor in Spotify Technology SA and iZettle AB, has raised a 265 million euro (Dh1.1 billion) fund, in a bid to find and back Europe’s next tech superstars.

With offices in Stockholm, Berlin and San Francisco, the venture capital fund returned more than $800 million (Dh2.93 billion) to investors last year after exits from previous investments, such as Spotify, which went public on the New York Stock Exchange, and Small Giant Games, which was acquired by Zynga Inc.

With it’s fifth and latest fund, Creandum will continue to target early-stage investments in so-called seed and A rounds in areas including food, health tech, mobility, fintech as well as logistics, manufacturing software and energy.

‘We try to continue to stay small, despite a chance to raise more money,’ Johan Brenner, the general partner at Creandum, said in an interview, adding the fund’s backers are comprised of 26 investors, including pension funds, endowments and family offices in Europe, the US and Asia.

Creandum turned away some investors to keep the fund small, Brenner says, adding that it would help ‘to focus on the early stage, where we think the best investments can be made and the best returns can be made for our investors.’

While a larger fund would allow the firm to make many more small investments, Creandum wouldn’t have the time to support the investments and the management, resulting in lower returns, Brenner said. Creandum said it has already made some investments through the new fund that are yet to be announced.