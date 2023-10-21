eand_moe
Eng. Mohammed Al Ali, Director of the Information Technology Department at the Ministry of Education, and Dena Almansoori, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at e&, signed the MoU in the presence of Dr. Mohamed Al-Mualla, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Academic Affairs, and Hatem Dowidar, GCEO, e&. Image Credit: Supplied
Dubai: e& and the UAE Ministry of Education signed a Memorandum of Understanding at GITEX Global 2023 to bolster technology education programs in the UAE. The focus of this MoU is to instill a digital-first mindset in students by leveraging advanced digital tools, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), to enhance the education sector.

“This collaboration goes beyond embedding technology into education; it’s about nurturing a digital-first mindset,” said Dena Almansoori, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at e&. “Together, through our work with Code.org earlier this year and now in partnership with the Ministry of Education, we are charting the course for the UAE to maintain its leadership in global digital education.”

Through this collaboration, the two entities will jointly create and provide cutting-edge computer science education, ensuring access to the latest technological advancements, with a particular emphasis on integrating AI tools and mechanisms.

This integration will elevate the quality of education in the UAE. Furthermore, the partnership intends to involve other key stakeholders in the UAE ecosystem, expanding the availability of sustainable and lifelong learning opportunities in the technology field.