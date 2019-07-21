Dubai: Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) said on Sunday its net economic value stood at Dh13.1 billion, creating a positive impact of 3.3 per cent of the city’s GDP in 2018.

Events at DWTC generated total economic value of Dh23 billion with a high Dh13.1 billion retained within Dubai’s GDP, representing an impressive leakage ratio of under 43 per cent for a largely import-based economy.

“2018 was a particularly noteworthy year that marked four decades of our accelerated journey towards accomplishing the aspirational mandate to make the emirate the global hub for regional business networking. Our investments and strategic efforts over this period are aimed at furthering DWTC’s role as a pioneering MICE platform, optimally positioned to connect developed economies with high-growth emerging markets across continents,” said Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General, Dubai World Trade Centre Authority and Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

“Consequently, thanks to the incredible and consistent support we have received from our leadership, we have been able to sustainably unlock and elevate the MICE sector’s contribution to both, the UAE’s economic diversification agenda, and Dubai’s GDP in line with the Dubai Plan 2021. Looking ahead at 2020 and beyond, DWTC seeks to build on this strong business portfolio, as we pursue the vision to incrementally aid the development of a knowledge economy and self-sustaining entrepreneurial ecosystem,” he added.

DWTC activities grew its year-on-year socio-economic impact with nearly 88,000 jobs, generating an aggregate of Dh4.2 billion in disposable household income for residents.

The study, designed to provide data-backed intelligence on the impact of Dubai’s MICE sector to the city’s economy, analyses the performance of large-scale events, which are defined as those that host over 2,000 participants, and their contribution to the city’s economy, its growth and development. Four key metrics have been assessed: total spend at MICE events; other ‘direct’ spends in related sectors such as – hotels and restaurants, retail and recreation, air and ground transport, government, business services etc. – in addition to ‘indirect’ spends related to necessary production increases to meet increased demand; and the ‘induced’ value that results from higher employment and earnings.