Dubai: As Shuaa Capital resumes trading on DFM, it revealed that during the first quarter it reported adjusted net operating income of Dh5 million, from Dh14 million loss reported in prior quarter.

The operating margin for the quarter was 16 per cent, a stark improvement compared to the negative 29 per cent reported in the prior quarter, highlighting the growing operational strength of the business as cost efficiencies begin to permeate through the bottom line.

During the first quarter of the year, Shuaa continued its balance sheet optimization efforts, including valuation adjustments related to underlying assets of an associate and impairments of legacy investments in the UK.

Management views these impairments as a necessary step in the company’s capital optimization journey, facilitating a right-sized balance sheet and establishing a lean and efficient capital structure.

Wafik Ben Mansour, Group CEO of Shuaa Capital, said, "The company is starting to turn a corner by taking a proactive stance towards its legacy investments, bolstering its capital base and laying the foundation for a new business model focused on growth and shareholder value."

Mansour said, "I continue to remain optimistic about the company’s strong fundamentals and future direction, along with the dedicated support of the newly appointed Board Members under the leadership of our Chairman. We will continue to provide regular progress updates on our capital optimization journey, while we focus on transforming our business model and implementing our new strategy."

He added, "We also anticipate releasing our reviewed financials for the second quarter of 2024 within the set regulatory deadline.”