Dubai: King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) in Riyadh reports a new single-day passenger record on August 1, 2024, with 130,000 passengers.

This surpassed the previous records of 125,000 passengers on July 25 and 124,000 passengers on June 13.

The airport achieved a 91 per cent seat occupancy rate in July, reflecting its high operational efficiency.

It recorded a breaking 3.5 million passengers in July 2024. This number sets a record for passenger traffic.

Managed and operated by Riyadh Airports Company (RAC), the airport reported a, surpassing the previous record of 3.1 million passengers set in June — a notable increase of 400,000 passengers.