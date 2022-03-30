Dubai: Shuaa Capital, the Dubai asset manager, has made its second inroads into the marine services space, by buying Abu Dhabi based Allianz Marine and Logistics Services Holding Ltd.. Done through one of Shuaa’s funds, this is said to be one of the biggest deals in the region’s maritime offshore space.
Allianz operates around 117 owned and chartered offshore support vessels for operations covering the Middle East. The fleet comprises platform supply vessels (PSV), anchor handling tug supply vessels (AHTS), crew boats, accommodation barges, and flat barges. The company provides vessel chartering, port logistics, and crew services to clients including leading international and national oil companies and offshore construction contractors.
The deal is, incidentally, Shuaa’s second in the maritime space after buying out financially ailing Stanford Marine Group in Dubai and then turning it around.