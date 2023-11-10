Dubai: The Dubai utility giant DEWA recorded its highest ever quarterly revenues and net profit during the July to September phase, with revenues at Dh9.4 billion and up 10.2 per cent.
And even after a doubling in finance costs, DEWA’s third-quarter net profit exceeded the total from last year by an impressive 6.9 per cent to Dh3.39 billion. "The profit from this quarter alone is sufficient to meet our dividend obligations for the second-half of 2023,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA.
The Q3 numbers coincides with the peak summer usage as well as the capacity increases DEWA brought on. Total power generation reached 18.897 TWh, a growth of around 8.8 per cent from a year ago. Its total green energy generation during the quarter was 1.626 TWh, a 29.9 per cent increase.