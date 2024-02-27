Dubai: Dubai-headquartered integrated agency Bates PanGulf (BPG), a part of WPP, has launched a digital platform showcasing its integrated offerings and growing regional footprint. The launch coincides with the opening of BPG Arabia, the agency's new headquarters in Riyadh.
Avi Bhojani, Group CEO of BPG, said: "Dynamic, interactive, and user-friendly, BPG's new digital platforms offer seamless access to information, resources, and engagement opportunities. We built them to be a living, breathing extension of Brand BPG, reflecting our culture, values and vision."
He added, "As we embark on an exciting new chapter in the Kingdom, we're confident that our enhanced digital presence will forge stronger connections and sustainable success."
The new BPG website showcases the agency's data-driven marketing strategies and AI-powered personalization that creates individualized brand interactions.
The agency's expertise in delivering MarComms for a multitude of sectors – from retail and real estate to logistics and finance has been showcased, along with its growing client portfolio of global leaders and regional success stories.
Valli Lakshmanan, President of BPG Arabia and Chief CX Officer, BPG, added: "BPG Arabia is another milestone on the BPG 3.0 journey. We look forward to becoming the leading partner for homegrown Saudi brands, propelling them to greater heights aligned with the goals of Vision 2030, the Kingdom's ambitious roadmap to achieve greater economic diversification, growth and prosperity for all."
BPG is also hosting a two-day 'Integrated by Intent' workshop later this week to equip its teams with the knowledge and skills necessary for a holistic, CX-powered approach to MarComms. Industry leaders such as Mariagrazia De Angelis, Managing Director at Landor & Fitch MENA, Sasan Saidi, CEO of Wunderman Thompson NYC, Sunil John, former President - of Middle East and North Africa (MENA), ASDA'A BCW, and Ravi Rao, former CEO of GroupM MENA, will delve into topics such as human-centric marketing and media transformation.