Dubai: The events scene is once again bustling in Dubai, and it’s here to stay. During the first half of 2022, the emirate secured rights to host 99 major gatherings, it was announced on Tuesday.

Over the years, these events will attract more than 77,000 delegates who will occupy over 330,000 hotel room nights.

Building on the Expo 2020 Dubai rush, the events will further bolster the country’s tourism and hospitality sector, and cement the emirate’s position as a leading destination for not just leisure tourism but business events as well.

“Inspired by the vision…to make Dubai the city of the future and the world’s best place to live, work and invest in, business events will continue to be a priority, building on the Expo 2020 Dubai legacy and Dubai’s status as a destination where the world can come together,” said Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment.

Dubai’s successful bids so far include World Confederation for Physical Therapy (2023), IFOS ENT World Congress (2023), Congress of the Asia Pacific Orthopaedic Association (2024) and International Congress of Endocrinology (2024).

In addition, key corporate events and incentive travel programmes to be hosted in Dubai include Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries’ Annual Convention and Incentive (2022) and IBM Best in Tech (2023).

Dubai Business Events (DBE), Dubai’s official convention bureau, submitted as many as 200 bids in the first half of the year.

“The success of our bidding activity in the first half of 2022 demonstrates the strong proposition Dubai offers to associations, corporates and other organisations around the world. Our bids build on the track record the city has established in providing a respected and attractive platform for the sharing of knowledge, professional development and networking. With several international associations bringing their flagship events to Dubai, the city will be at the heart of global conversations and development around key sectors and areas of innovation,” Al Khaja added.

DBE hosted several delegations during the Expo and throughout the H1 while also interacting with executives from global planners and associations. In addition, DBE undertook roadshows and networked through its presence at industry events and trade shows, such as IMEX Frankfurt.

Steen Jakobsen, Associate Vice President, Dubai Business Events, said: “The city’s success in attracting major events is driven by the collaborative approach taken by stakeholders across the sector and the wider economy. Building on the city’s strong rebound in the wake of the global pandemic, and the lead it took in resuming tourism and events, we continue to see a strong response from meeting planners and decision-makers in bringing international business events to Dubai.”