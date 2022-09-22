Dubai: The Salik IPO has been oversubscribed by more than 49 times, confirming the strong retail and institutional interest in the Dubai toll-gate operator's float. The company had sold its shares at Dh2 apiece and will list on DFM on September 29, marking the third Dubai enterprise to take the journey.

On listing, Salik will have a market cap of Dh15 billion ($4.1 billion ). This also sets up the next IPO emerging from within the ranks of Dubai Government owned enterprises, enroute to a market cap of Dh3 trillion for DFM.

Total demand for the IPO - the size of which was increased from 20 per cent earlier - generated more than Dh184.2 billion ($50.2 billion). The 'Qualified Investor' tranche representing institutional investors - attracted demand from 'across the globe' of Dh149.5 billion implying oversubscription of 43x. (Excluding the cornerstone investors, the oversubscription stands at 52x).

Retail investments

The retail offering collected Dh34.7 billion, implying oversubscription levels of 119x. "The overwhelming investor demand underlines the company’s compelling investment proposition as the exclusive toll operator of Dubai," said a statement.

“This reflects the trust and confidence from the global investor community in Dubai’s capital markets and the strong position of the company as Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator, in addition to its effective regulatory framework and robust business model, which will enable the Company to continue to remain at the heart of expansion plans in the road and transport sector, in support of the Emirate’s economic growth," said Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman.

No surprises on the oversubscription size Salik’s timing on the IPO was spot on and that was part of the pull the IPO had with investors. Given the uncertainties about inflation and the back to back rate hikes, Salik offered a risk-free entry for investors. And that just connected with subscribers, according to market watchers.



Of course, the mention of all of the profits being set aside for dividends was another heavy scoring opportunity. And raising the issue size to 24.9 per cent added fuel to the need for investors to get in.





The retail investor tranche was oversubscribed 119 times - and that tells the whole story. By itself.

Widening the revenue stream

The company, going forward, intends to add new revenue creating ways, including deploying vehicle user data to provide targetted promotions from third-party entities. Another way would be to use Salik's extensive knowhow through the years in helping other cities in the region plan their own road toll operations.

Plus, organically, the road infrastructure within Dubai itself is growing and so will the number of vehicles on the road. More toll gates, subject to government approval, and higher tariffs - through 'surge pricing' at peak usage times - too would be part of the future revenue mix.

“This listing is a key step in Dubai’s privatisation programme and its broader plans to attract foreign investment," said Having kept Dubai moving for 15 years, Salik is at the heart of the city’s economic expansion plans. The IPO builds on the Company’s legacy, and we are pleased to have seen strong demand for Salik shares both from local and international investors.”