Dubai: Dubai Investments, an investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), has announced a 12.5 percent cash dividend to shareholders for the financial year ending December 31, 2023.

The group reported profits attributable to the shareholders of Dh1,130.94 million for 2023 compared to Dh1,608.57 million in the previous year. The group reported higher profits of Dh502.79 million if adjusted for the one-off gain on disposal of controlling interest and fair value gain on retained investment in Emirates District Cooling LLC, amounting to Dh980.42 million in the previous year.