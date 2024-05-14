Total income for the period was Dh791.88 million, compared to Dh1.01 billion for the same period last year, and total assets remained stable at Dh21.46 billion.

Khalid Bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments, said, "The Group is pleased to have started the year with a robust set of Q1 results. These results demonstrate the upward trajectory and long-term growth drivers within the real estate market, which support Dubai's Investments strategic initiatives that focus on investing in growth opportunities."